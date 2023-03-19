Head to Head Survey: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) vs. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -248.68% -45.51% -29.55% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -236.36% -116.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for REGENXBIO and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

REGENXBIO presently has a consensus price target of $40.86, indicating a potential upside of 102.97%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.56%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $112.72 million 7.76 -$280.32 million ($6.50) -3.10 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.70) -2.30

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

