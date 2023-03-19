Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.77.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $81.57.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
