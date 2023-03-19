Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.77.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,358,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

