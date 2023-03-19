SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

