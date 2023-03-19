Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.29. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Greene County Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,805.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,572 shares of company stock worth $114,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Further Reading

