Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GENE stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 70,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of molecular risk assessment tests for cancer. It operates through EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate segments. The EasyDNA segment focuses on EasyDNA branded test sales and expenses. The GeneType/Corporate segment includes tha GeneType branded test sales and expenses, including corporate charges.

