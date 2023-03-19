Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $405.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.