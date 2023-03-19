StockNews.com Lowers Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GNE stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.
Genie Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
