StockNews.com Lowers Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

About Genie Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 325,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.