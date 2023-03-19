KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 823,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $13,098,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

