KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.
Shares of KAR stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.47.
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
