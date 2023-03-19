Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

