Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

