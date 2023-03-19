Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.