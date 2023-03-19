HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

In related news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $386,043.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,032.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 62,773 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Featured Stories

