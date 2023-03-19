Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of PBYI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
