Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.90.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,965.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $56,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,965.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,133,832 shares of company stock worth $90,979,316. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

