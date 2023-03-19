T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $172.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

