Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.