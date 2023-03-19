StockNews.com Downgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $346.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,154,044.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,484,562.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,154,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 7.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

