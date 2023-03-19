TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 2.5% After Dividend Announcement

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.34. 93,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 291,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.891 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

Get TORM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

TORM Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TORM by 5,904.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 966,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 7,393.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 859,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $21,066,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 412,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.