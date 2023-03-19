Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Up 3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.90. 909,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,228,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

