Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRX opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRX. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,585,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 314,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

