StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

