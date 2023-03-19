Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of RAPT opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at $678,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

