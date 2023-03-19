Analyzing International Baler (IBAL) & The Competition

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare International Baler to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Baler and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $10.00 million -$130,000.00 -12.07 International Baler Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

International Baler’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than International Baler. International Baler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler N/A N/A N/A International Baler Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares International Baler and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Baler and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A International Baler Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 29.29%. Given International Baler’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Baler has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of International Baler shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Baler rivals beat International Baler on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation.

