Analyzing Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ)

Talaris Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -1.26 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Talaris Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 522.01%.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Talaris Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

