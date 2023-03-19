Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Gladstone Capital Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of GLAD opened at $9.14 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.
