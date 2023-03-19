Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.14 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

