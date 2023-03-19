Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.29 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $440.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.