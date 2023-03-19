Critical Comparison: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) vs. Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Solar and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 7 12 0 2.63 Tokyo Electron 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $201.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar -1.69% -0.75% -0.58% Tokyo Electron 21.66% 34.69% 24.52%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares First Solar and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Solar has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.62 billion 8.12 -$44.17 million ($0.42) -475.27 Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 3.17 $3.57 billion $5.88 15.45

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats First Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

