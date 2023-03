Head to Head Analysis: Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) vs. TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Forge Global and TOP Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 113.19%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and TOP Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million 4.06 -$111.86 million ($1.45) -1.12 TOP Financial Group $7.82 million 19.03 $3.49 million N/A N/A

TOP Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

TOP Financial Group beats Forge Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

