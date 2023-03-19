Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $307.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE ALB opened at $208.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

