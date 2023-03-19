Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

NYSE:BCH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.