Financial Survey: CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) vs. NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 4.09 -$9.26 million ($0.35) -120.71

Profitability

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexPoint Residential Trust.

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust -3.52% -1.79% -0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Residential Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.24%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $60.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.49%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum. The Financial Services segment offers financial and other ancillary products and services including triangle-branded consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

