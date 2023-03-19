Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Target Price at GBX 830.20

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 830.20 ($10.12).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.02) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 416.10 ($5.07) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,249.50 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 621.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

