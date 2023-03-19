United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $56.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.31.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
