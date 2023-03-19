United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $56.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 401.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 358.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

