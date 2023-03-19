Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $202.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 130,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE VMC opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

