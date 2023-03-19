Critical Contrast: EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) vs. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EpicQuest Education Group International and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 26.59% 13.13% 6.39%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.48 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.19 $317.70 million $7.84 4.64

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. The Walden segment covers more than 100 online certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, including those in nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. The Medical and Veterinary segment consists of degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

