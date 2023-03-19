CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $119.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

