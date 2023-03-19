Reviewing Ouster (OUST) and Its Rivals

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ouster to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ouster and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 282.67%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than its peers.

28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million -$93.98 million -1.30 Ouster Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

Ouster’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ouster peers beat Ouster on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

