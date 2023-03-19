Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $130.67

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.79. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $151.50.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

