Financial Survey: Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) & Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Pono Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Embraer 0 1 4 0 2.80

Embraer has a consensus price target of $16.85, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embraer is more favorable than Pono Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A Embraer 0.78% 1.02% 0.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pono Capital and Embraer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Embraer $4.54 billion 0.61 -$185.40 million $0.19 79.95

Pono Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

Summary

Embraer beats Pono Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

