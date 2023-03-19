Reviewing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) & Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.69 $3.25 billion $6.65 3.85

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Shinhan Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Shinhan Financial Group has a consensus target price of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group 19.77% 9.69% 0.72%

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

