Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $127.67

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

