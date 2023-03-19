Analysts Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Price Target at $5.00

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.