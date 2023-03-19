StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXSGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of ADXS opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

