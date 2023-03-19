FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Boosted by Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATD. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.69.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$49.58 and a one year high of C$65.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

