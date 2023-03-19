Oppenheimer Comments on Vacasa, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

VCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Vacasa Stock Down 6.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $411.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 100.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

