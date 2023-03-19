Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.96.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 32.24%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
