Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Price Target to C$1.75

GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ICLTF opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

