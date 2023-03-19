Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Price Target to C$1.75

GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of ICLTF opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
