JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price to GBX 180

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 159 ($1.94) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4 %

DIISY stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

