BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to C$6.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Trading Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.