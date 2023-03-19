TD Securities Lowers Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to C$10.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

