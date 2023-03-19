Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.25) to GBX 2,580 ($31.44) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 7.1 %
Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
Further Reading
